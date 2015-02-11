BRIEF-Telenor's nomination committee proposes two new board members
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
Feb 11 eWork Scandinavia AB :
* Q4 operating profit 15.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.87 million) versus 9.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 order intake 2.74 billion crowns versus 1.90 billion crowns year ago
* Q4 revenue 1.39 billion crowns versus 1.11 billion crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 2.50 per share and an extra dividend of 2.00 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3293 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.