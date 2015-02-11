BRIEF-Telenor's nomination committee proposes two new board members
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
Feb 11 Birdstep Technology ASA :
* Q4 revenue 12.1 million Norwegian crowns ($1.60 million) versus 12.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA loss 6.2 million crowns versus loss 712,000 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5909 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.