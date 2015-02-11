BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
Feb 11 Rocket Internet AG :
* Acquires 100 percent of shares in Talabat (Kuwait)
* Purchase price is approximately 150 million euros ($169.5 million)
* Says closing of transaction is expected in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 3 India's cabinet has taken significant decisions on the country's banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, declining to give further details, saying it needed a Presidential accord.