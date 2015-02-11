Feb 11 Euronav NV :

* Net loss of $3.9 million for the three months ended 31 December 2014 or $-0.03 per share

* EBITDA was $67.6 million (fourth quarter 2013: $20.9 million)

* Oil price contango will continue to drive floating storage and reduce vessel supply for transport throughout 2015

* Q4 turnover $114.9 million Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)