Feb 11 Sampo Oyj :

* Q4 pretax profit 447 million euros ($505.40 million) versus 440 million euros year ago

* Says board proposes to annual general meeting to be held on April 16, 2015 a dividend of 1.95 euro per share

* Says business areas are expected to report good operating results for 2015

* Says P&C insurance operations are expected to reach their long-term combined ratio target of below 95 per cent in 2015 by a margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)