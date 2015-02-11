BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
Feb 11 Sampo Oyj :
* Q4 pretax profit 447 million euros ($505.40 million) versus 440 million euros year ago
* Says board proposes to annual general meeting to be held on April 16, 2015 a dividend of 1.95 euro per share
* Says business areas are expected to report good operating results for 2015
* Says P&C insurance operations are expected to reach their long-term combined ratio target of below 95 per cent in 2015 by a margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 3 India's cabinet has taken significant decisions on the country's banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, declining to give further details, saying it needed a Presidential accord.