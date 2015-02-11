BRIEF-Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe
* Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe
Feb 11 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* GSK press release: gsk strengthens early stage vaccine pipeline with acquisition of Glycovaxyn AG
* Has now acquired remaining shares for $190 million (approximately £124 million) in cash to take full ownership of Glycovaxyn
* With today's transaction, GSK has now purchased all shares in Glycovaxyn, valuing company at us $212 million
* Humana inc says early indicators suggest medical cost utilization trends are running well relative to co's pricing expectations