BRIEF-Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe
* Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe
Feb 11 Hafslund ASA :
* Jan. 2015 hydro power production 215 GWh versus 276 GWh in Jan. 2014
* Jan. 2015 power sales - volume sold 2167 GWh versus 2078 GWh in Jan. 2014
* Humana inc says early indicators suggest medical cost utilization trends are running well relative to co's pricing expectations