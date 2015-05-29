BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects Q4 revenue, operating profit and net result figures. The company corrected its own statement.)
Feb 11 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFE) :
* Q4 revenue 255,850 zlotys ($67,734)
* Q4 operating profit 182,120 zlotys
* Q4 net loss 379,635 zlotys
* Does not provide comparative data as it compiles consolidated statements for the first time in FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7773 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.