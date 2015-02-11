SpaceX president says the company has no IPO plans
NEW YORK, May 3 Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX has no plans for an initial public offering, the company's president said on Wednesday.
Feb 11 Mensa :
* Says its wholly owned unit Volt Enerji's power plant construction project will recommence on Feb. 13
* Sees additional investment for the project to be 1.1 million euros ($1.24 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.05 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence)