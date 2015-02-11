UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 11 Axel Springer Se Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 29.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23.6 MILLION YEAR AGO