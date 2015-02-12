BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz car sales up 9 percent in April
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
Feb 12 Atria Oyj :
* Q4 EBIT 18.6 million euros ($21 million) versus 10.6 million year ago
* Q4 net sales 363.4 million versus 360.6 million euros year ago
* In 2015, EBIT is projected to be at same level as in 2014 and net sales are expected to decrease
* Proposes that a dividend of 0.40 euro be paid for each share for financial year 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
* Says board elects Shi Wenyi as chairman, Zhu Hongzhi as vice chairwoman