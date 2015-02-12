Feb 12 Laurent Perrier SA :

* Q3 revenue 95.3 million euros ($107.8 million) versus 88.7 million euros a year ago

* Sees slight decline in activity in Q4

* Is confident it will display business growth for the 2014-2015 period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)