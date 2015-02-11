SpaceX president says the company has no IPO plans
NEW YORK, May 3 Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX has no plans for an initial public offering, the company's president said on Wednesday.
Feb 11 Piquadro SpA :
* 9 months of 2014/2015 revenue of 48.53 million euros ($54.82 million), up 7.1 percent year on year
* 9 months of 2014/2015 EBITDA 6.9 million euros up 8.1 percent year on year
* 9 months of 2014/2015 net profit 2.9 million euros up 14 percent year on year
* Expects FY growth in similar lines as registered in first 9 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.05 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence)