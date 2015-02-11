SpaceX president says the company has no IPO plans
NEW YORK, May 3 Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX has no plans for an initial public offering, the company's president said on Wednesday.
Feb 11 Milkpol SA :
* Jan. 2015 revenue down 23.5 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.05 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence)