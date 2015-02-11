BRIEF-Italeaf: TerniEnergia signs agreement for three micro-grids in India
* REG-ITALEAF: TERNIENERGIA SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR THREE MICRO-GRIDS IN INDIA
Feb 11 Doradcy24 SA :
* Pawel Wozniak becomes the chairman of the company's management board
* Previously Wozniak was delegated to act as the temporary chairman of the board
* Jerzy Dera replaces Wozniak as the chairman of the supervisory board Source text for Eikon: and and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* INVESTIGATES POSSIBILITY OF ISSUING SENIOR UNSECURED BONDS OF UP TO SEK 600 MILLION WITH FOUR YEARS' MATURITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)