BRIEF-Humana Inc says "initial indications of Medicare premium levels are also encouraging"
* Humana inc says early indicators suggest medical cost utilization trends are running well relative to co's pricing expectations
Feb 11 RTA Laboratuvarlari :
* FY 2014 revenue of 26.4 million lira ($10.5 million) versus non-consolidated 18.7 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 4.6 million lira versus non-consolidated 4.1 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 results are consolidated due to the acquisition of a 53 percent stake in Sacem Hayat Teknolojileri on Aug. 29, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5041 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Q1 Quironsalud performance can’t be extrapolated to FY, expect a quite pronounced summer slump Further company coverage: