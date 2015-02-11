Feb 11 RTA Laboratuvarlari :

* FY 2014 revenue of 26.4 million lira ($10.5 million) versus non-consolidated 18.7 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 net profit of 4.6 million lira versus non-consolidated 4.1 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 results are consolidated due to the acquisition of a 53 percent stake in Sacem Hayat Teknolojileri on Aug. 29, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5041 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)