BRIEF-Humana Inc says "initial indications of Medicare premium levels are also encouraging"
* Humana inc says early indicators suggest medical cost utilization trends are running well relative to co's pricing expectations
Feb 11 Spineguard SA :
* Spineguard and Neuro France Implants in co-development partnership for the first "smart screw" based on dynamic surgical guidance
* Says co-development partnership with Neuro France implants for integration of its dynamic surgical guidance technology into NFI's pedicle screw system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Humana inc says early indicators suggest medical cost utilization trends are running well relative to co's pricing expectations
* Says Q1 Quironsalud performance can’t be extrapolated to FY, expect a quite pronounced summer slump Further company coverage: