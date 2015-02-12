Feb 12 Arb Holdings Ltd
* Unaudited interim results for six months ended 31 December
2014
* Revenue down 5 pct to r1.1 billion
* Operating profit down 3 pct to r98 million
* Headline EPS down 0.4 pct to 24.79 cents
* Ungeared, with r129 million net cash on hand
* Revenue decline was mainly due to a decrease in activity
in electrical division while lighting division continued to show
market share gains
* Electrical division's turnover was hampered by decline in
ESKOM's reticulation projects and numsa strike in July 2014
* Overall gross margin increased from 21.6 pct to 22.5 pct
* Lighting division is well-placed to carry its positive
momentum into second half of financial year and steps have been
taken in electrical division to improve its market
competitiveness and profitability
* Ongoing power load shedding envisaged by ESKOM presents
significant challenges to all south african businesses
* Group has taken measures to ensure that it has alternative
back up power to facilitate trading during any future outages
* Billy Neasham (financial director) will continue in role
as acting chief executive officer until a suitable replacement
is appointed
