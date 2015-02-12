Feb 12 Mix Telematics Ltd

* Mix Telematics announces financial results for third quarter of fiscal year 2015

* Subscribers increased by 16 pct year over year, bringing total to over 495,000 subscribers at December 31, 2014

* Q3 total subscription revenue of r253.7 million ($21.9 million), grew 15 pct year over year

* Adjusted EBITDA of r68.4 million ($5.9 million), representing a 19 pct adjusted EBITDA margin

* Company raises guidance for subscription revenue, total revenue and adjusted EBITDA for full 2015 fiscal year which ends March 31, 2015

* Total revenue was r351.5 million ($30.4 million), an increase of 13.4 pct compared to r309.8 million ($26.8 million) for Q3 of fiscal year 2014

* 2015 fiscal revenue - r1,345 million to r1,355 million ($116.4 million to $117.3 million), which would represent revenue growth

* Fiscal year 2015 adjusted EBITDA - r255 million to r260 million ($22.1 million to $22.5 million), which would represent a decline in adjusted EBITDA of 9.6 pct to 7.9 pct compared to fiscal year 2014

* Sees adjusted earnings per diluted ordinary share of 10.5 to 12 south african cents based on 801 million diluted ordinary shares in issue in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: