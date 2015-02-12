BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz car sales up 9 percent in April
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
Feb 12 Actia Group SA :
* Q4 revenue 92.8 million euros ($105 million) versus 86.0 million euros the previous year
* FY revenue 339.9 million euros versus 303.7 million euros the previous year
* Sees growth in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/17k9kXJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
* Says board elects Shi Wenyi as chairman, Zhu Hongzhi as vice chairwoman