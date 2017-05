Feb 12 Telenet Group Holding Nv

* Has authorized a 50.0 million euro share buy-back program, effective today

* Revenue of 1,707.1 million euro for 2014, up 4 pct YoY, impacted by lower revenue from sale of standalone handsets and lower analog carriage fees.

* Anticipated margin contraction in 4th quarter resulted in 212.6 million euro of adjusted EBITDA for 4th quarter 2014

* FY 2014 outlook achieved despite tough competitive environment

* Target adjusted EBITDA growth of "around 4 pct" for 2015

* Adjusted EBITDA of 900.0 million euro in 2014, up 7 pct YoY, including a nonrecurring 12.5 euro million benefit