Feb 12 KBC Groupe SA :
* Last quarter continues profitable trend. 2014 profit at
1.8 billion euros
* For full-year 2014, adjusted net profit amounted to 1,629
million euros, compared with 960 million euros in 2013
* For 2014 as a whole, KBC generated a profit of 1,762
million euros
* Net profit of 457 million euros, compared with 591 million
euros in previous quarter and -294 million euros in last quarter
of 2013
* Adjusted net profit came to 477 million euros for last
quarter of 2014 well up on -340 million euros recorded in Q4 of
2013
* Net interest income FY 2014 at 4,308 million euros versus
4,077 million euros in 2013
* Net interest margin widens from 2.15 pct to 2.16 pct
* Intend not to pay a dividend in respect of 2015, which
means that no coupon will be paid to flemish regional government
either
* Against background of an improving global economic
environment, main risks for euro area in 2015 are political ones
* Monetary policy divergence between FED and ECB led to a
notable depreciation of euro against US dollar in Q4, which we
expect to continue in 2015
