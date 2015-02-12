BRIEF-Zhongchang Big Data's chairman resigns due to change in job role
* Says Chairman Huang Qizao resigns due to change in job role
Feb 12 Betacom SA :
* Q3 2014/2015 net profit 1.37 million zlotys, up 14 percent YOY
* Q3 2014/2015 revenue 28 million zlotys, down 8 percent YOY
* Q3 2014/2015 operating profit 1.6 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions