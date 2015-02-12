BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz car sales up 9 percent in April
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
Feb 12 Soktas Tekstil :
* Says to issue bonds up to 100 million lira ($39.93 million) value
* Says to issue bonds through private placement or to qualified investors
* Says authorizes Unlu Menkul Degerler as intermediary for bond issue
* Says issuing scheme and maturity dates to be decided later Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5044 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board elects Shi Wenyi as chairman, Zhu Hongzhi as vice chairwoman