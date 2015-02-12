BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz car sales up 9 percent in April
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
Feb 12 Tomtom Nv
* TomTom reports fourth quarter and full year 2014 results
* Q4 group revenue of eur 258 million (Q4 '13: eur 268 million)
* EBIT margin of 1 pct (Q4 '13: 2 pct)
* FY adjusted EPS of eur 0.27 (FY '13: eur 0.26)
* Q4 gross margin of 51 pct (Q4 '13: 54 pct)
* Q4 EBIT margin of 1 pct (Q4 '13: 2%)
* Sees 2015 adjusted EPS of around eur 0.20
* Outlook for 2015 revenue grows to around eur 1 billion
* In 2015, we will maintain level of investment (both capex and opex) in our core technologies. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board elects Shi Wenyi as chairman, Zhu Hongzhi as vice chairwoman