BRIEF-Largan Precision's April sales up 18.9 pct y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qGSjRS (Please cut and paste the link onto the browser to read the release)
(Corrects headline and third bullet to say that Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko has been appointed President and not CEO.)
Feb 12 Marimekko Oyj :
* Mika Ihamuotila, current President and CEO and Vice Chairman of Board, announced that he will be available for election as Chairman of Board
* He will step down from his position as President of Marimekko
* Board of Directors resolved to appoint Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko as the new President Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qGSjRS (Please cut and paste the link onto the browser to read the release)
May 5 Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group Co Ltd