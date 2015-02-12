Feb 12 Trainers' House Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 2.2 million euros ($2.5 million) versus 2.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit before non-reccuring items loss 0.3 million euros versus profit 0.4 million euros year ago

* Estimates that net sales will be lower than in 2014 as a result of cost saving measures and effects of corporate restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)