BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz car sales up 9 percent in April
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
Feb 12 Havfisk ASA :
* Q4 EBITDA 98 million Norwegian crowns ($12.80 million) versus 93 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating revenues 314 million crowns versus 260 million crowns year ago
* Harvest value per operating day increased by 30 per cent compared with the fourth quarter of 2013
* Says Havfisk has a good quota position for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6590 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board elects Shi Wenyi as chairman, Zhu Hongzhi as vice chairwoman