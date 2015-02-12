Feb 12 Havfisk ASA :

* Q4 EBITDA 98 million Norwegian crowns ($12.80 million) versus 93 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating revenues 314 million crowns versus 260 million crowns year ago

* Harvest value per operating day increased by 30 per cent compared with the fourth quarter of 2013

* Says Havfisk has a good quota position for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6590 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)