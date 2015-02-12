BRIEF-Regulator resumes review of Tongkun's 2016 private placement application
* Says securities regulator resumes review of its 2016 share private placement application
Feb 12 Belorechenskoye SKhOAO :
* Recommends distributing interim dividend for Q1 2015 of 20.9 million roubles ($319,939) for B type preferred shares with record date on April 3 Source text: bit.ly/16W6vuV Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.3250 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says securities regulator resumes review of its 2016 share private placement application
* On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share