Feb 12 Belorechenskoye SKhOAO :

* Recommends distributing interim dividend for Q1 2015 of 20.9 million roubles ($319,939) for B type preferred shares with record date on April 3 Source text: bit.ly/16W6vuV Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.3250 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)