BRIEF-Zhongchang Big Data's chairman resigns due to change in job role
* Says Chairman Huang Qizao resigns due to change in job role
Feb 12 (Reuters) -
* Proact IT Group ab Q4 revenue increased by 4 % to sek 2,325 (2,305)
* Proact IT Group ab Q4 ebitda increased by 6 % to sek 43.2 (40.6) million
* Proact says board of directors proposes that annual general meeting should elect to pay a dividend of sek 1.70 (1.20) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Chairman Huang Qizao resigns due to change in job role
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions