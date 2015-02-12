BRIEF-Zhongchang Big Data's chairman resigns due to change in job role
* Says Chairman Huang Qizao resigns due to change in job role
Feb 12 Telio Holding ASA :
* Q4 revenue 314.0 million Norwegian crowns ($41 million) versus 327.7 million crowns year ago, down 4.2 pct
* Q4 EBITDA 78.3 million crowns versus 73.9 million crowns year ago
* Remains positive to quarterly dividends and will revert with assessment of quarterly dividend after a board meeting on March 23, 2015
* Overall ambition is to maintain an annual EBITDA level of around 300 million crowns
* In the short term EBITDA will be impacted with increased market related costs to secure revenues for 2016 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6570 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions