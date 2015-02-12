BRIEF-Dirui Industrial to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
Feb 12 (Reuters): - Revenio Group Oyj :
* Q4 revenue 5.0 million euros ($5.66 million) versus 4.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating income 1.3 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* Net sales and operating profit in 2015 are expected to increase from previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement