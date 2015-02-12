Feb 12 Telkom SA Soc Ltd :

* Shareholders are advised that Telkom and MTN South Africa remain in discussions regarding potential extension of existing roaming agreement

* Extension to include bilateral roaming and outsourcing of operation of Telkom's radio access network, which if successfully concluded may have material effect on price of Telkom's securities

Source text for Eikon: