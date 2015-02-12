Feb 12 Thrombogenics NV :

* Announces that Jetrea (Ocriplasmin) has gained approval in Argentina and Israel

* Thrombogenics' partner Alcon, which is commercializing Jetrea outside the US, will be responsible for the launch of the drug in Argentina and Israel.

* Jetrea has been indicated for the treatment of adults with vitreomacular traction (VMT) Source text: (bit.ly/1ApXAOF) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)