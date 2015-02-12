BRIEF-Dirui Industrial to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
Feb 12 Thrombogenics NV :
* Announces that Jetrea (Ocriplasmin) has gained approval in Argentina and Israel
* Thrombogenics' partner Alcon, which is commercializing Jetrea outside the US, will be responsible for the launch of the drug in Argentina and Israel.
* Jetrea has been indicated for the treatment of adults with vitreomacular traction (VMT) Source text: (bit.ly/1ApXAOF) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement