BRIEF-Regulator resumes review of Tongkun's 2016 private placement application
* Says securities regulator resumes review of its 2016 share private placement application
Feb 12 Latvijas Balzams AS :
* Says on Jan. 15 it acquired 100 pct of the shares LLC Daugavgrivas 7
* Says to optimize and rationalize further economic activity of company it plans merger with LCL Daugavgrivas 7
* Merger of both companies will be done by acquisition of Latvijas Balzams JSC affiliate LLC Daugavgrivas 7 by Latvijas Balzams JSC Source text: bit.ly/1EdyhOx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says securities regulator resumes review of its 2016 share private placement application
* On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share