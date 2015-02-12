BRIEF-Dirui Industrial to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
Feb 12 Serodus ASA :
* Q4 operating loss 6.8 million Norwegian crowns ($889,200) versus loss 3.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6473 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement