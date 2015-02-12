BRIEF-Space Hellas partners with Rittal to provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
Feb 12 Iar Systems Group AB
* Q4 revenue 66.1 million Swedish crowns ($7.90 million) versus 61.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 13.5 million crowns versus 10.1 million crowns year ago
* Sees revenue growing by 10-15 pct annually in local currencies
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 4.00 crowns per share and extra dividend of 1.00 crown per share
* Sees operating margin exceeding 20 pct over an economic cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3689 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Avcon Information Technology Co Ltd * Says it plans to halt share private placement plan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pN28zA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)