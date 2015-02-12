BRIEF-Sands China Ltd says profit increased 11.5% to US$349 million
* On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share
Feb 12 WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc :
* Search would start immediately for a new chief executive
* Search is progressing well
* Trevor Strain will chair management board and assume Dalton Philips' executive responsibilities
* Dalton Philips will therefore step down from board and leave business on Monday 16 February 2015
* Andrew Higginson will also spend more time in business until new ceo is in place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016