Feb 12 eQ Oyj :

* Q4 operating profit 3.4 million euros ($3.85 million) versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* Q4 revenue 8.1 million euros versus 5.1 million euros year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.20 euro per share

* Expect that yields and operating profit of Asset Management segment will grow in 2015

* Says believes that total income and operating profit of client operations will grow in 2015, as compared with 2014

* Operating profit of investments segment may vary considerably and is difficult to foresee