BRIEF-Gemdale's April contract sales up 23.8 pct y/y
* Says April contract sales up 23.8 percent y/y at 8.8 billion yuan ($1.28 billion)
Feb 12 eQ Oyj :
* Q4 operating profit 3.4 million euros ($3.85 million) versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 revenue 8.1 million euros versus 5.1 million euros year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.20 euro per share
* Expect that yields and operating profit of Asset Management segment will grow in 2015
* Says believes that total income and operating profit of client operations will grow in 2015, as compared with 2014
* Operating profit of investments segment may vary considerably and is difficult to foresee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says April contract sales up 23.8 percent y/y at 8.8 billion yuan ($1.28 billion)
YOKOHAMA, May 5 A shift towards protectionism poses downside risks to global growth, finance ministers and central bankers from major Asian economies warned on Friday.