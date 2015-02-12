BRIEF-Space Hellas partners with Rittal to provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
Feb 12 Affecto Plc :
* Q4 net sales 32.8 million euros ($37.15 million) versus 36.2 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss 3.7 million euros versus profit 2.3 million euros year ago
* Net sales and operating profit are estimated to grow in 2015
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.16 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
May 5 Avcon Information Technology Co Ltd * Says it plans to halt share private placement plan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pN28zA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)