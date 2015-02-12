Hong Kong stocks drop the most in 2 weeks as resources shares tumble
SHANGHAI, May 5 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest daily percentage decline in two weeks on Friday as resources shares tumbled on sharply weaker oil and commodity prices.
Feb 12 Bourse Direct SA :
* FY net income of 3.2 million euros ($3.62 million) versus 3.4 million euros a year ago
* FY net banking income of 31.9 million euros versus 29.5 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Immobel announces its intention to launch a bond‐issue up to 100 million euros ($109.70 million)