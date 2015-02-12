Feb 12 Darty Plc :

* Total group revenue up 2.4 per cent. Further market share gain in France in challenging market conditions

* Continued market outperformance by Darty in France in a market which reflects weak consumer confidence

* Strong growth of nearly 10 per cent in like-for-like web-generated sales driven by a significant increase in click and collect

* Underlying group gross margin down around 90 basis points with product mix benefits more than off-set by competitive market environment

* In near term we expect our markets to remain challenging and we continue to remain focused on improving productivity in our cost base and developing our growth initiatives