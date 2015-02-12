Hong Kong stocks drop the most in 2 weeks as resources shares tumble
SHANGHAI, May 5 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest daily percentage decline in two weeks on Friday as resources shares tumbled on sharply weaker oil and commodity prices.
Feb 12 Protector Forsikring ASA :
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 2.00 crowns per share
* Q4 gross premiums written 281.8 million Norwegian crowns ($36.83 million) versus 237.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit before changes in security provision 89.8 million crowns versus 106.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 return on investments 13.6 million crowns versus 83.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net combined ratio 82.7 percent versus 93.0 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6524 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Immobel announces its intention to launch a bond‐issue up to 100 million euros ($109.70 million)