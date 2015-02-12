BRIEF-Dirui Industrial to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
Feb 12 Vexim SA :
* Says patents are now granted in Europe, U.S. and China for Masterflow, a new high-performance cement delivery system
* Patents are also granted Japan, Canada, Australia, Korea and Russia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement