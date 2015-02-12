Hong Kong stocks drop the most in 2 weeks as resources shares tumble
SHANGHAI, May 5 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest daily percentage decline in two weeks on Friday as resources shares tumbled on sharply weaker oil and commodity prices.
Feb 12 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Announces a new investment in Unicredit Credit Management Bank and a portfolio of non-performing loans
* Together with other affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC, it has reached agreement to acquire Unicredit Credit Management Bank from Unicredit SpA
* Acquisition includes a portfolio of non-performing loans ("NPLS") with a GBV of approximately 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) and an NPL servicing business
* Investment is expected to result in an investment by eurocastle of approximately 200 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 5 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest daily percentage decline in two weeks on Friday as resources shares tumbled on sharply weaker oil and commodity prices.
* Immobel announces its intention to launch a bond‐issue up to 100 million euros ($109.70 million)