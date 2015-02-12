Feb 12 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Announces a new investment in Unicredit Credit Management Bank and a portfolio of non-performing loans

* Together with other affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC, it has reached agreement to acquire Unicredit Credit Management Bank from Unicredit SpA

* Acquisition includes a portfolio of non-performing loans ("NPLS") with a GBV of approximately 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) and an NPL servicing business

* Investment is expected to result in an investment by eurocastle of approximately 200 million euros