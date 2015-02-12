Feb 12 Norwegian Property ASA

* Q4 gross income 182.6 million ($23.85 million) Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 192 million crowns)

* Q4 operating profit before value adjustments 123.2 million crowns (Reuters poll 144 million crowns)

* Overall ambition is for operational results to improve gradually through 2015

* Rental income is expected to rise during 2015 in step with completion of development projects and phasing-in of new leases