Hong Kong stocks drop the most in 2 weeks as resources shares tumble
SHANGHAI, May 5 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest daily percentage decline in two weeks on Friday as resources shares tumbled on sharply weaker oil and commodity prices.
Feb 12 Norwegian Property ASA
* Q4 gross income 182.6 million ($23.85 million) Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 192 million crowns)
* Q4 operating profit before value adjustments 123.2 million crowns (Reuters poll 144 million crowns)
* Overall ambition is for operational results to improve gradually through 2015
* Rental income is expected to rise during 2015 in step with completion of development projects and phasing-in of new leases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6570 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 5 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest daily percentage decline in two weeks on Friday as resources shares tumbled on sharply weaker oil and commodity prices.
* Immobel announces its intention to launch a bond‐issue up to 100 million euros ($109.70 million)