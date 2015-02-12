BRIEF-Zhongchang Big Data's chairman resigns due to change in job role
* Says Chairman Huang Qizao resigns due to change in job role
Feb 12 (Reuters) -
* Pricer ab q4 order intake unchanged at sek 115 (114) million
* Pricer ab says board of directors will propose to annual general meeting that no dividend will be paid for 2014
* Pricer ab q4 adjusted op profit 7.2 msek (2.1) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions