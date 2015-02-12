BRIEF-Zhongchang Big Data's chairman resigns due to change in job role
* Says Chairman Huang Qizao resigns due to change in job role
Feb 12 Obducat AB :
* Q4 order intake 7.5 million Swedish crowns ($894,580) versus 2.4 million crowns year ago
* Q4 revenue 5.1 million crowns versus 6.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 3.5 million crowns versus loss 3.0 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net loss 3.5 million crowns versus loss 3.0 million crowns year ago
* Sees growing revenue in 2015 and further Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3838 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions