BRIEF-Space Hellas partners with Rittal to provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
Feb 12 FSMA:
* Announces suspension of the shares of Roularta Media Group NV, effective as of Feb. 12, 9.00am CET
* Reason for suspension of the shares of Roularta Media Group - a press release is published
Source text: bit.ly/1tteiKa
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
May 5 Avcon Information Technology Co Ltd * Says it plans to halt share private placement plan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pN28zA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)