BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5
Feb 12 Equitier SA :
Feb 12 Equitier SA :

* Establishes new wholly-owned unit Debt One SA with capital of 200,000 zlotys ($53,870)

($1 = 3.7124 zlotys)
Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million